June 20, 2023 Press Release from the West Ohio Community Action Partnership: The Ohio Department of Development and West Ohio Community Action Partnership continues to help income-eligible Ohioans with water and wastewater assistance through September 30, 2023. The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) is a federally funded program that provides eligible Ohioans assistance with paying water and wastewater bills. Eligible clients are those that are at or below 175% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, who have been disconnected or have a disconnection notice or either need to establish new service or pay to transfer service.
To apply for the program, clients can go to the nearest West Ohio CAP office to fill out an application or visit wocap.org
Required Documentation:
•Copy of the most recent water/wastewater bills/ notice of disconnect.
• Income documentation for all adult household members 18+ for the last 30 days.
•Proof of Citizenship for all household members (Birth Certificate, Social Security Card, Passport)
•Proof of disability (if applicable)
For More Program Information Please Contact:
West Ohio CAP Allen County 540 S. Central Ave. Lima, OH (419) 227-2586
West Ohio CAP Auglaize County 13093 Infirmary Rd. Wapakoneta, OH (Temporarily Closed)
West Ohio CAP Mercer County 420 N. Brandon Ave. Celina, OH (419) 227-2586