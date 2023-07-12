West Ohio Community Action Partnership can assist eligible applicants with electric bill, central air repair, air conditioner, or fan. For more information, please see the PDF below:
The Ohio Department of Development and West Ohio Community Action Partnership continues to help income-eligible Ohioans with water and wastewater assistance through September 30, 2023. For more information, view the PDF below:
The West Ohio Community Action Partnership is located at 540 S. Central Ave., Lima, OH. You can visit WOCAP's website at https://wocap.org/ and their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/WestOhioCAP/.