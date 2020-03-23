Lox Salon creates impromptu fundraiser and donates gloves to Lima Memorial

Employees of a Lima salon have taken it upon themselves to step up during the COVID-19 pandemic to support health care workers.
After a one-day fundraiser campaign, Lox Salon and Spa was able to raise enough money to buy 5,000 pairs of gloves to donate to Lima Memorial Hospital. One of the employees thought about gathering supplies to donate, then put it on social media to see if other salons, tattoo parlors wanted to join in. They purchased the gloves from their cosmetic equipment supplier who sold the gloves at 50 percent off. Now they hope to start again and donate to more hospitals.
"I think it means a lot to us," Kym Shaffer said, owner of Lox. "We have a lot of clients here that are on the front line of this and it's our part of doing what we can to help them. They support us all year round and it's the least we can do to kind of chip in and do our part for them. That's what we do here. Alli came up with a great idea and that's what we do at Lox. We take one idea from one of us and we make it really big and do it the best we can."
They are working on a second donation. To donate gloves you can drop them off in front of Lox. Or you can make a monetary donation on PayPal to alliburris@gmail.com or on Venmo to Alli-Bingham1.