LPD investigating a man found dead in North St. apartment

The Lima Police Department is investigating a man that was found dead in an apartment building Monday morning.
33-year-old Matthew Williams was found in the upstairs bedroom at an apartment on W. North Street. Williams’ body was taken to the Lucas County Coroner's Office where an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death. If you have any information about Williams, you are asked to call the police department 419-227-4444 or Crimestoppers 419-229-7867(STOP).
Media Release from Lima Police Department 5/4/20: On Monday, May 4, 2020 at approximately 9:56 am, Lima Police Officers were dispatched to 620 W. North Street in reference to an unresponsive male subject. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased male in an upstairs bedroom.
The male was later identified as 33 year old Matthew F. Williams of Lima, Ohio. A cause of death has yet to be determined. The body was transported to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office where an autopsy will be performed.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact The Lima Police Dept at 419 227-4444, Det Matt Woodworth at 419 221-5293 or Lima / Allen County Crime Stoppers at 419 229-7867.