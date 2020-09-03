Lima Police are searching for answers on how a man was shot in his leg Wednesday night.
Police were notified at a quarter to 11 last night that 25-year-old Rashad Roberson was being treated at a hospital for a gun shot wound to his leg. Two hours earlier police got a call for shots fired around Main Street and Eureka Street. When they arrived they found no evidence of a shooting or a victim, but they believe the two calls maybe related.
Anyone who with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the Lima Police Department at 419-227-4444. Or call Crime Stoppers and remain anonymous 419-229-7867.