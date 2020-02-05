Two Lima houses were shot up Tuesday and Lima Police detectives believe those incidences are related to the Levels Lounge Homicides.
The first one happened just a half hour after the Levels Lounge shootings, when police were called out to 944 Richie Avenue for a shots fired called. The house had been hit several times. Two juveniles inside the home were not hurt.
Then, just before 11 pm Tuesday night, a residence at 417 Elmwood Place was hit several times by gunshots. Police say some of the rounds also hit 415 Elmwood Place. There were adults and juveniles home but nobody was injured.
28 year old Terell McGraw, 24 year old Devontae Upshaw, and 25 year Timothy White were killed just after 2 o’clock Tuesday morning at Levels Lounge. The Lima Police says they have an arrest warrant out for 24 year old Deontray Forrest for the charge of Suspicion of Murder.
Anyone with information on these cases is asked to call Lima Police Detectives at 419-221-5285.
Media Release from Lima Police Department: 2/5/2020
