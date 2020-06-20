LPD is investigating how a man died from an apparent fireworks-related injury

The Lima Police Department is trying to determine if a Harrod man died from injuries caused by fireworks.
Media release from Lima Police Department 6/20/2020
On 6/20/2020, at about 4:20 a.m., a 911 call was received by the Lima Police Department Communications Officers, requesting an ambulance, in front of 728 S. Elizabeth Street in reference to an injured male. Officers and emergency medical personnel responded and discovered 34-year-old Glen E. Williams, of Harrod, severely burnt and injured in the passenger compartment of his car. The injuries were caused by an apparent mishap with fireworks. Mr. Williams was conscious, but badly injured and burned. Mr. Williams’ injurie were apparently caused by a larger amount of fireworks, which exploded in his lap. Mr. Williams was rushed to Mercy Health – St. Rita’s Medical Center, for treatment, however his injuries were extensive and he died after his arrival. This incident is still under investigation and the cause of death has yet to be determined, with an autopsy pending early next week. If anyone has any information about this incident or Glen Williams’ travels on 6/19-20/2020, please contact the Lima Police Department at 419-227-4444, or Detective Steve Stechschulte at 419-221-5181