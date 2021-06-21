LPD looking for suspect in Monday morning shooting

The Lima Police Department is looking for a suspect in an early Monday morning shooting on the south side of Lima.
According to detectives, just before 2 a.m., officers followed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed to the emergency entrance at Mercy Health-St. Ritas. They found one of the passengers, 27-year-old Ryan Knuckles, had been shot in the 700 block of S. Pine St. Knuckles was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect is unknown at this time. If you have any information about the shooting you are asked to contact Detective Sean Neidemire at the Lima Police Department at 419-221-5295.
Media Release from Lima Police Department: On June 21st 2021, at approximately 1:46 am officers observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed at the intersection of Charles and North Street. Officers followed this vehicle to the emergency room entrance at St. Rita’s Medical Center. Officers learned a passenger inside the vehicle, 27 year old Ryan Knuckles, was shot. Mr. Knuckles was taken inside St. Rita’s and treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Officers learned the shooting took place in the 700 block of S. Pine Street. The identity of the suspect is not known at this time. Anyone with information regarding this incident should call Det. Sean Neidemire at 419-221-5295.