LPD make an arrest in two Christmas Eve armed robberies

The Lima Police Department made an arrested in pair of armed robberies Thursday night.
Officers say around 9 pm Christmas Eve, a person robbed the Gold Star Gas Station at the corner of North and Metcalf Streets and then went to the Marathon Gas Station at the corner of Market and Metcalf Streets and robbed that one. Officers were able to locate the suspect and take them into custody. It is unknown what was taken from either location or any information about the suspect because the reports will not be complete until after the weekend.