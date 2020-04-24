Press Release from Lima City Schools: The Lima Senior YMCA Youth & Government Delegation is proud to announce that member Seth Jones has been elected to be the Youth Governor for the 2021 YMCA Youth & Government State Assembly.
This coming year will be Seth’s third year participating in YMCA Youth & Government. Seth is committed to helping the club grow and believes it is beneficial for students to not only be able to develop their own opinions about issues, but also beneficial to understand those who may be on the opposing side of a topic.
As Youth Governor, Seth will sign and veto bills, coordinate lobbyists, appoint members to his cabinet, and lead a conference of over 250 attendees.
Seth’s favorite memory of Youth & Government was the first time he stood up and spoke his opinion on a bill. Seth has met many different students from across the state and now considers them to be some of his closest friends.