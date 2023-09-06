LSH students’ work accepted into Emerging Artist show

September 6, 2023 Press Release from Lima City Schools: Four Lima Senior High School students will have artwork in the upcoming Ohio Art Education Association’s Emerging Artist High School Art Show.
The students are juniors Neveah Fletcher, Alyvia Kiser and Desiree Stearns, and sophomore Ja'Niyah Williams.
The statewide contest highlights the achievements of students in entry level art courses who have shown exceptional growth and skill in visual art. High school art teachers who are members of OAEA are permitted to submit five entries for consideration to make it into the show. Hundreds of pieces of artwork are submitted each year.
The Emerging Artist show will be on display beginning in mid-September through early October in the 2nd floor lobby of the State Teachers Retirement Building in Columbus.