LSO music director speaks at Lima Rotary Club meeting

The music director of the Lima Symphony Orchestra spoke about his job with the Lima Rotary Club Monday afternoon.
Andrew Crust discussed the ins and outs of being a director of an orchestra and what it takes to lead a group of professional musicians. He says that this is one of the first opportunities he's had to speak with many Lima citizens in person and that his time in Lima so far has been great, thanks in part to the city's love of the arts.
"With the size of the city, you wouldn’t necessarily expect it to have an orchestra, and it’s something that needs to be supported to survive," said Crust. "The fact that there is one and it has such a support, really fervent support, shows that the people here really care about the arts. That makes Lima a better place, and places like ArtSpace and these kind of projects are so important."
The symphony's next performance will be on December 11th with their Bells, Brass, and Bows concert.