LSO's Healing Through Music program gives "moment of peace" to front line caregivers

The Lima Symphony Orchestra brought a little relief to the front line workers of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The orchestra's string quartet put on a couple of concerts at Lima Memorial and St. Rita's. The quartet is part of the Healing Through Music program, created two years ago to help in the mental health crisis. The concerts were a little thank you to the caregivers for their efforts to take care of the community. With the COVID-19 pandemic, it has prevented the Healing Through Music program to be put on. The concerts aimed to give a sense of peace and relaxation to those in attendance.
"That's what we've seen with our program so far is it's just that moment of peace," said Elizabeth Brown-Ellis, executive director of the Lima Symphony Orchestra. "That chance to sort of, take yourself out of the situation and let the music carry you somewhere else. And just remind yourself that there's beauty in the world."
It's unknown when the orchestra can continue their typical Healing Through Music program.