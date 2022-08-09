Lt. Coil from Ohio State Highway Patrol discusses distracted driving at safety council meeting

Tuesday's meeting discussed the ever-pertinent issue of distracted driving. Lieutenant Alec Coil with the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol was in to discuss the trends they are seeing out on the road and how they are responding on the enforcement side. In Allen County alone, Coil says there have been nearly a thousand distracted driving crashes since 2017, and over 700 citations for distracted driving since 2020. Coil says safety is a personal responsibility for everyone on the road.
"We have to make a commitment as drivers, as responsible people for the people that are in our car, and if you have passengers, or the other drivers on the roadway, so you have a responsibility to them, to yourself, and to the other drivers to take the act of driving seriously," said Lt. Alec Coil, Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The safety council meets on the second Tuesday of the month at the Howard Johnson in Lima. Meetings are open for anyone, but you must register beforehand.
