Lt. Coil from Ohio State Highway Patrol discusses distracted driving at safety council meeting

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The West Central Ohio Safety Council advocates for safety and wellness in the workplace.

Tuesday's meeting discussed the ever-pertinent issue of distracted driving. Lieutenant Alec Coil with the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol was in to discuss the trends they are seeing out on the road and how they are responding on the enforcement side. In Allen County alone, Coil says there have been nearly a thousand distracted driving crashes since 2017, and over 700 citations for distracted driving since 2020. Coil says safety is a personal responsibility for everyone on the road.

