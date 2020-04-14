Lt. Gov. gives business updates while state awaits reply on more waivers surrounding Medicaid

During Gov. Mike DeWine's media briefing, updates were given to some already made changes for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted gave updates on two new departments. The Dispute Resolution Commission has received 194 complaints and 52 of them were credible. the group helps settle disputes on how similar businesses may be treated by different cities in regards to being essential business. The Office of Small Business Relief has been able to help 1,300 businesses. DeWine announced a waiver application sent to the federal government regarding medicaid. Last week, the state eased up on some restrictions and have announced that hopefully more restrictions will be relaxed. Those include help to telehealth, waive signature requirements, ease obstacles for care at nursing homes and ease staffing requirements.
"Once we get federal approval of this waiver, which we hope we will, it will go back retroactively from March 1, 2020," said DeWine. "Removing restrictions like these during this pandemic will allow health care workers to focus on meeting the needs of their fellow Ohioans."
The health director also made an order to protect the addresses of people who call dispatchers regarding COVID-19 support. Columbus and Cleveland have started to build on their hospital system's at the Columbus Convention Center and Case Western Reserve University. Three other places across the state have been reserved for hospital build out.
The Ohio State Fair has announced an online competition called "CRAFTED." People are encouraged to use things found at home to make a creation. Prizes include VIP packages to the next Ohio State Fair.