Lt. Gov. Husted against broadband funding cuts

The Ohio Senate approved its version of the state budget last week, and cut all broadband-related funding.
That's about $250 million of funding from Gov. Mike DeWine's version of the budget. The Senate also added legislation that would restrict the state's new broadband grant program.
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, who has been a big supporter of broadband access for rural Ohio, says that the cuts will hurt a large population of people here in Ohio.
"To participate in the modern current economy, educational or healthcare system, you need access to high-speed internet," said Husted. "Kids can’t do homework from home, moms and dads can’t telecommute or do video meetings if that’s required for their jobs, without it, and we’re going to leave 1 million people in Ohio out of the game for all of those things without the expansion of high-speed internet."
Husted says that he has spoken with Ohio Senate president Matt Huffman, and says that several state legislators are willing to amend the budget as it continues through the approval process.