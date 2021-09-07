Lt. Gov. Husted weighs in on Ohio's aging population

Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted spoke on Ohio's aging population.
The U.S. Census Bureau, reported that 25% of Ohio's population is expected to be over the age of 60.
Husted was asked how the state might be able to help keep the younger population from leaving Ohio, and he says linking students with the skills they need, including providing co-ops and internships, might be the way to do that, especially for students choosing a vocational route following high school.
"At many of our career centers in the state, you can earn college credits and earn industry credentials and work while you’re still in high school," said Husted. "Students need to be proactive, moms and dads need to be proactive at helping their sons and daughters get access to this information from their career counselors, so that they can take advantage of the many wonderful job opportunities here in northwest Ohio."
Last year's census found that Ohio is among 18 states that are projected to have more people over the age of 60 than under the age of 20.