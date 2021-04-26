The Allen County Fair is moving forward with plans and has announced an addition to the Brad Paisley concert.
Canadian country artist MacKenzie Porter has been named the concert's opening act. The 31-year-old is known for her most popular singles "Drinkin' Songs" and "These Days". She has also opened for country stars Kenny Chesney, Rascal Flatts, and Blake Shelton. Chad Hughes, the Allen County Fair Promotions & Operations Manager, says everything for a full fair is being planned, and rounding out the concert is just one more step towards that.
“We’re excited to get everything as back to normal as possible. Obviously, there are going to be things that are going to be different, just as every step of life has been," Hughes explains. "But we’re going to try to have as normal a fair as possible. The concert is a huge part of that for many people and we’re just excited to get people back celebrating the way they love to at the end of the summer.”
Tickets to the August 21st concert can be purchased on the fair’s website at allencofair.com, by calling their office at 419-228-7141 or visiting their office at 2750 Harding Highway, Lima, Ohio 45804.