Made for the Stage Youth Theatre Workshop returns with nearly double the students from last year

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - After a successful kick-off last summer, a youth theatre camp is back with nearly double the number of students!
Shawnee High School alumni and now college senior Madison Downing created the Made for the Stage Youth Theatre Workshop as a way to get area students excited about theatre and become confident in acting. Students are taught everything from auditioning to directing and playwriting. This year, they will also learn more about voiceovers and backstage. Downing says it's more than just a camp about theatre, it teaches students valuable life skills they can take anywhere.
"You learn how to talk in front of people and be yourself and be very confident in who you are and your own voice. That's a big thing that I want to teach these students. Asking for what you need from the people around you. Just kind of figuring out who you are, what you like, what you're excited about, and doing the things that you're passionate about," said Madison Downing, instructor for the youth theatre workshop.
The summer camp will wrap up on Friday, July 28th with a showcase of their work open to the public at Encore Theatre, located at 991 N Shore Drive, Lima, OH 45801. Downing says she plans to continue the summer workshop following this year.
