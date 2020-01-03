Magistrate Quatman retires after serving Van Wert for 19 years

Longtime magistrate of Van Wert clocked in one final time for his last day on Friday(1/3/19).
"I just miss the whole Van Wert experience," commented Magistrate Quatman.
Magistrate Joseph Quatman retired after serving for Van Wert for 19 years. A party was held for him in the courtroom with friends and colleagues there to say goodbye.
"It's a mixed bag today, you know, this is a been 19 years of pure employment bliss working here for that period of time, wrapping up a 40 year law career on top of that, but yet I'm relieved," said Quatman.
Quatman says he's ready to turn the reins over to a younger person, and Christina Steffan is going to take over his position as magistrate. He says he won't miss the long drive from where he lives in Lima every day, but of course, he will make that trip plenty of times to come and visit in the future.