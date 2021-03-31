Maj. Pat Coon retires from LPD after nearly 35 years

After nearly 35 years on the force, Lima Police Department Major Pat Coon celebrated his last day on the job on Wednesday.
Coon started his career with the police department back in 1986, working at the jail, and made his way up the ranks to Major. He says he's had a great time with the department over the years and has seen a lot of things change - including the work between the police and the community they serve.
"The collaboration work of the community with us has been the biggest change that I’ve noticed, and has been the greatest improvement overall," said Maj. Coon. "Just a number of people here that are working with us and try to make Lima a much better place."
Coon plans to continue volunteer work in the community after his retirement.