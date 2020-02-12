Make a difference in your neighborhood and join the Lima City Citizen Block Patrol

If you have been looking for a way to make a difference in your neighborhood, the City of Lima may have just what you have been looking for.
They are looking for residents to become active in their “Citizen Block Patrol”. It’s a program that gets people out into the community getting to know their neighbors and helping the Lima Police Department as well. Members will be helping observe, detect and report any concerns and unusual activity in your neighborhoods.
Neighborhood Specialist Autumn Swanson says, “And that is really what that’s all about. It’s about getting to know our community. And the more that we get out there we get to know more people we’re going to make a difference. We’re going to make a difference in what we’re seeing in terms of crime activity. We’re going to make a difference in our neighborhoods. We’re going to make them safer.”
A new member training will be held Saturday, February 29th at 8:30 am at the LACNIP Resource Center located at 1440 West Spring Street, Lima, Ohio 45805.
