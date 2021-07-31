"Make 'em Laugh" exhibit unveiled at Artspace/Lima

Artspace/Lima unveiled their new exhibit on Saturday titled "Make 'Em Laugh."
Downtown Lima will now feature works from local and nationally known artists in their new exhibit that highlights cartoons, comics, superheroes and fun. Three different cartoon artists will have their work hanging in Artspace, along with vintage comics and other novelties.
One of the artists George Kocar is known as a postwar and contemporary painter, with bright colors making his artwork pop. He says he’s previously been compared to Robert Crumb and has a 70s vibe to his work.
“A lot of people who came to my show, they were like ‘wow this is like the 70s like the underground comics,’ and there is a bit of that in my paintings," says Kocar, "There’s always that spirit of the 70s, of the underground movement.”
Another artist is David Adams, who is known locally for many pieces of his work. His gallery features cartoon portraits of random people that he’s seen around Lima.
He says, “I have been doing drawings for the Lima campus, for example, for almost 30 years I was there. I’ve done drawings for various organizations in the community: for the symphony, Artspace, neighborhood associations and the city, Mayor Berger and his campaigns, and on and on it goes.”
The gallery will be up until August 28th, and as always, visiting Artspace/Lima is free.