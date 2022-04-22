Maker Space igniting entrepreneurship in high school students

With the excitement of the redevelopment of downtown Lima, there has been an emphasis on creating the next generation of entrepreneurs. Holly Geaman takes us along as students see the “Maker Space” for the first time.
Students from the West Central Learning Academy getting a tour of the Maker Space which is part of the new Central District in downtown Lima. It’s a place where anyone that has an idea can hone their craft and possibly launch it into a career.
Jerome O’Neal has spearheaded the Central District and Maker Space and adds, “So we hope the Maker Space becomes a catalyst for side giggers, side hustlers, young people, people who want to start their own business, micro businesses, and small businesses. And sort of feel like, you know what I can go down there and get mentored and what I call opportunities for engagement.”
The students also heard from local entrepreneurs that have found what they love to do and have taken that to the next level of opening their own business. The young adults soaked in all the information that the mentors were giving.
Nora Laux WCLA Sophomore “I learned that in order to start a business you have to be creative and imaginative in order to like to follow your dreams and stuff and how you can’t give up about anything. And you have to keep going.”
Loren Howden WCLA Freshman says, “Today showed me that nothing is impossible. That you can create something out of nothing. I definitely learned a lot out of all these amazing people.”
Local Entrepreneur Devin Muniz shared this with the students, “Just that entrepreneurships extremely obtainable and comes in every shape, size, color, background. You don’t have to have money to do it, you don’t have to have anything but some determination and a plan.”
Several students have ideas in mind and are looking forward to working at Maker Space.
Sophomore Ahri Secession adds, “To start young. Because my original plan was to wait until I was done with college. A lot of these people saying that they regretted waiting, so I think I am going to come out here and I’m going to just start laying down foundations.”
Cameron Whiteman says, “I like art, I already do art, so I want to do graphic design or something like that,”
West Central Learning Academy administrators say it was good for students to hear from these entrepreneurs to know that there are opportunities in Lima so they may stay here to open their own business.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.