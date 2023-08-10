Making sure kids have a healthy start back to school

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - With the start of school just around the corner, medical experts want parents to check off their list to give their kids a healthy start to school.
Nurse practitioner Jocelyn Sherman says making sure students have the right immunizations at the right age is key. This means students around kindergarten age should have a measles booster, tetanus, and chickenpox vaccine. Then around 11 and 12 years old, they should get meningitis and tetanus boosters. She also adds that students do better if they get into a routine in the morning before school and at bedtime.
"So, bedtime, for example, would be taking a phone away or an iPad, 30 to 60 minutes before bed and then relaxing by taking a bath or a shower, reading stories, any kind of calming quiet dark environment to get them to relax and sleep well," says Jocelyn Sherman, nurse practitioner, lima memorial health system pediatrics. "So, really want them to get a full 10 to 12 hours of sleep. So, they can focus and concentrate the next day. Then carry that routine until the morning. So, leave the phones away, use a real alarm clock if you can."
And parents should not only monitor their child's phone at bedtime.
"I would be very mindful of what your child is looking at on the phone," adds Sherman. "Having nice parental controls set and limiting screen time too. We recommend less than 2 hours a day or 1 hour would be great but no more than 2 hours a day on screens."
Parents shouldn't wait until the night before to start kids on their school routine, a few days before would be better when school starts.