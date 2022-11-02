LIMA, OH (WLIO) - 5:55 PM Update:The jury returned their verdict in the trial of Tarockis Greer, who was facing multiple charges including aggravated robbery and felonious assault. They found him guilty on all counts and guilty on all specifications. He's now set to be sentenced in early December.
Tarockis Greer is facing charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, and two counts of felonious assault. This case all began back in July of 2021 where Lima Police say that they were called to the 1600 block of west Wayne street for a possible shooting.
There they found three victims inside the home that had been pistol-whipped during an apparent robbery. Two shots were fired in the incident. Greer as well as his co-defendant, Durand Tyson, were both indicted for the incident later that year.
Greer took to the stand in order to illustrate his version of events. The defendant stated that he never met the victims, and continued to deny the accusations brought against him.
"I have no fear. I don’t have a reason to be scared," said Greer. "I’m not up here telling a lie. It's not something that I fabricated. It's not something that I have to think about."
Closing arguments followed right after. The state was first to address jurors, pointing out that while all witness testimony may not match up, everything still points to the defendant committing the crime.
"Things don’t line up perfectly. It doesn’t explain everything perfectly away," said Joe Everhart, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney. "Because if it did, if every single story lined up perfectly, and explained everything, it might sound rehearsed."
The defense pointing to the lack of transparency and consistency in the testimony, saying that there is cause for doubt. Additionally, the defense stated that Greer provided a legitimate alternative account of what occurred.
"You heard him testify. He gave you a plausible alternate theory that comports with the evidence that was presented," said Thomas Lucente, defense attorney for Greet. "So you have two, probable, at least two, probable alternate theories of what happened."
The state closed off the day before the jury deliberated, pointing to the fact that regardless of other testimony, the defendant himself recounted certain details of what transpired in the Wayne Street home.
"We know it's Wayne Street. He even conceded that it is Wayne Street. And the devil is in the details," said Juergen Waldick, Allen County Prosecutor. "Even if you heard this on the street. How would you know the exact details of what went on in that house? The only way you know is because you were there."
