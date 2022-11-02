Jury deliberates in trial of man accused of aggravated robbery and assault in Lima

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - 5:55 PM Update: The jury returned their verdict in the trial of Tarockis Greer, who was facing multiple charges including aggravated robbery and felonious assault. They found him guilty on all counts and guilty on all specifications. He's now set to be sentenced in early December. 

Your News Now at 5: The final pieces of a trial coming together on the second day of a trial for a man facing charges related to a 2021 home invasion.

