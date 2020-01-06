Man accused of murdering father has trial pushed to April

A man accused of killing his father will have to wait a bit longer for his trial.

In Allen County Common Pleas Court, both attorneys expressed there are things to work out in the case of Timothy Youngblood. He was scheduled to have a trial Tuesday, but it has now been pushed back until April. To do that, Youngblood waived his right to a speedy trial Monday. Youngblood was ruled competent to stand trial after treatment but has now tried to plead guilty by reason of insanity. Two mental evaluations are conflicting and that's what attorneys must work out. Police found Youngblood at his parents' home in July 2018. His father was found stabbed with what's described as a "sword-like weapon".

