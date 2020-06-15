Man acting erratic prompts a call to the bomb squad

The Allen County Bomb Squad was called to action after a man gave employees a suspicious feeling.

Around 11:30 a.m. Monday morning, the bomb squad was called to the Allen County Title and License Services building. A suitcase in front of the building could be seen. Employees called 911 after a man carrying the suitcase was acting erratically inside the building. The bag was left out front and the bomb squad used an x-ray to find that what was inside was harmless.

"Sheriff's department responded to the scene," said Tom Berger, director of Allen County EMA and Homeland Security. "Something didn't seem right so they went ahead and took the person into custody, called in the bomb squad to take a look at the package. They determined it was safe and opened back up."

Employees returned to the building around 2 p.m.

 

Multimedia Video Journalist

Cleveland born and raised but has called Lima home for more than a year now. Eran is an avid sports fan and loves hearing live music. To keep up on all the top stories in western Ohio you can find Eran on Facebook or Twitter @EranHamiTV.