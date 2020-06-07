Man arrested after driving through two houses in Findlay

One man is arrested after driving under the influence Saturday night and plowing his car through two houses in Findlay.

Michael Craddolph was driving his Kia Soul westbound on Tiffin Ave at a high rate of speed when he misjudged the curve on the road crossing the railroad tracks and lost control of his vehicle.

He then struck, and drove through the house on 355 center street, causing extensive damage. Then he continued to drive through the house next door, where the car came to a rest. Both homes were unoccupied at the time.

Michael then fled the scene and was later found by the police. He has been given a citation for reckless operation, O-V-I, and leaving the scene.

 

