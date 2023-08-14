Man charged in an August 4th shooting in Lima has his bond reduced

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Bond has been reduced for a Lima man charged with an August 4th shooting.
Magistrate Richard Warren reduced the bond from $200,000 to $50,000, for 33-year-old Randall Seigler. He is currently in jail on a weapons charge, but detectives say additional charges could be filed against him.
According to detectives, Lima Police responded to a duplex in the 300 block of McDonel Street and found Brian Choate suffering from two gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and listed initially in serious condition. Siegler was still at the scene when police arrived and was arrested without incident. Police report that Choate is not being cooperative with detectives in their investigation. At his video arraignment, Seigler claimed the shooting was in self-defense.