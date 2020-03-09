Man charged with abducting a woman last year gets prison time

A Toledo man who abducted a woman outside of a Putnam County Dollar General will be spending at least the next 8 years in prison.
James Phillips, 39 years old, was sentenced in Putnam County Common Pleas Court on a minimum of 8 years to a maximum of 12 years in prison. Phillips pleaded guilty to Aggravated Robbery and Kidnapping, a charge of Grand Theft was dropped as part of a plea deal.
Law Enforcement says Phillips used a gun to force a woman at the Columbus Grove Dollar General to drive him toward Ottawa in November of 2019. The woman convinced Phillips to let her go, but not before he stole her money and her car and drove to Toledo. Phillips later turned himself in at the Lucas County Sheriff's Office and was returned to Putnam County to face charges.