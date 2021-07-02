Man detained after resisting arrest in Lima

A man has been detained following an incident in Lima Friday morning.
Just before 11:00 am, the Allen County Sheriff's Office received a call of a domestic situation at 120 Seriff Drive.
Upon arrival, officers ran a warrant check on the parties involved. One male had a warrant appear out of Van Wert County during the check.
According to Deputies, the male began to resist arrest and refused to be detained. Tasers were then deployed after further resistance. Eventually the male was detained and taken into custody.
No further details are available at this time.