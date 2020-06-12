Man in Auglaize County facing possible life sentence for raping a minor

A man is facing nearly three dozen charges in Auglaize County involving having sexual contact with a minor.
63-year-old Thomas Jackson was indicted by the Auglaize County Grand Jury on 16 counts of rape, 14 counts of sexual battery, and three counts of gross sexual imposition. According to the indictment, the victim is under 13 years old and there were multiple incidents that occurred in 2016 and 2017. Jackson is currently in Auglaize County Jail on a one million dollar bond. If convicted, he could be facing a possible life in prison sentence.