Man in critical condition after Monday morning shooting

Lima Police detectives are looking for the suspect that left a man in critical condition after a morning shooting on Monday.
Officers were called out to the 700 block of Weadock Avenue just after midnight for reports of a shooting. They found Mykel Thompson suffering from numerous gunshot wounds. He was taken to Mercy Health-St. Rita's for treatment. Detectives say if you have information about the shooting or can help identify the shooter you are asked to call the Lima Police Department 419-227-4444 or Detective Matt Boss at 419-221-5156.
Media release from Lima Police Department: On November 29th 2021 at approximately 12:05am officers were called to 786 Weadock in reference to a shooting. Upon officers, arrival they located the victim, Mykel Thompson suffering from numerous gun shots wounds. Mykel was transported to St Ritas Medical Center where he is currently in critical condition. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lima Police Department at 419-227-4444 or contact Detective Boss at 419-221-5156