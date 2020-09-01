Man in custody on inducing panic charge after a manhunt in Mercer County

A man is in custody following a manhunt west of Celina lasting more than four hours.
Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey says his office got a 9-1-1 call just after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday from someone suggesting a family member hung a note on a tree, implying he was suicidal. That person then left, walking into a woods attached to the property at 8796 Indiana-Ohio State Line Road. Deputies responded to the scene and heard gunshots. It wasn't clear if they were targets, or if the shots were fired into the air. A short time later, the man stepped out from behind an abandoned refrigerator, with a gun in his hand. A Celina officer fired multiple rounds at the suspect.
After a search involving Celina officers, deputies, a drone, and an OSP aviation unit, Rick Bult was taken into custody on a charge of inducing panic. Police say no one was hurt during the incident.