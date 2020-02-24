The Lima man who says he robbed a Main Street gas station twice was given a prison sentence on Monday.
Calvin McGhee was sentenced to a minimum of 13 years to prison to 16 years. He pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery with a three-year firearm specification and a charge of robbery. McGhee robbed the Rich Gas Station on Oct. 20 and Nov. 3 of 2019. The first time he got away with money and showed he had a gun. The second time, no gun was used and no money was stolen.
McGhee said he was on drugs trying to get more money for drugs. He said he was abused as a child and has always turned to drugs. McGhee has had a dozen other convictions but now wants professional help.
"I never had anybody to lead me the right way," said McGhee. "This just was a mistake I made--I'm not--I don't take no from nobody. It's just a mistake I made because I was on drugs. But if I could find really professional help, I can overcome this drug problem. Sending me to prison, it don't seem like ain't no help there."
McGhee was given credit for having served 113 days in jail.