Man suspected of abusing a young child pleads not guilty to all charges

A Delphos man accused of child abuse was in court to enter pleas to his latest charges.
Anthony Denoyer has entered pleas of not guilty to eight new charges after being indicted last week. Two counts are felonious assault with specifications for permanent disabling harm to a child younger than 10 years old. He's also been charged with four counts of endangering children and two counts of felonious assault. Denoyer has a new attorney that will handle this case and a previous case he's involved with where he's been accused of grand theft auto.
Denoyer is accused of causing harm to a two-month-old child in late October. The child was in critical condition and required surgery at Nationwide Children's Hospital.