Man who allegedly stabbed two people at a home on St. Clair Avenue offered a plea deal

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man facing four counts of felonious assault after a stabbing earlier this year has a plea deal presented in his case.
Terry Green was originally indicted on four counts of felonious assault after a fight in mid-April of this year at 360 St. Clair Avenue, that sent two people to the hospital with stab wounds. The state offered a plea deal where Green would plead guilty to one count of felonious assault, in exchange for the rest of the charges dropped in the case. The prosecution would also make no sentencing recommendation. Green has until August 24, 2023, to accept the deal.