Man who caused SWAT standoff, changes plea in court

A Perry Township man who caused a SWAT standoff at his home has decided to change his plea in Allen County Common Pleas Court.
Justin Samons has decided to plead guilty to his charge of inducing panic.
Samons was seen outside his home on Valentine's Day firing his rifle. A tree maintenance crew doing work outside his home saw him come outside, bang on his neighbor's door making threats, and then fired his rifle. No one was hit from his gunfire. But the SWAT team was called in as Samons barricaded himself inside his house. After the six-hour standoff, the SWAT team entered his home, found him in the attic, and he surrendered without any other incidents.
Samons will be sentenced in July.