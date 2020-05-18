Man who caused SWAT standoff charged with inducing panic

The man who had a standoff with Allen County SWAT back in February has been indicted by a grand jury.
41-year-old Justin Samons of Perry Township was indicted on one count of inducing panic. Samons was seen outside his home on Feb. 14 firing his rifle.
A tree maintenance crew doing work outside his home saw him come outside, bang on his neighbor's door making threats, and then fired his rifle. No one was hit from his gunfire. But the SWAT team was called in as Samons barricaded himself inside the house. After the six-hour standoff, the SWAT team entered his home, found him in the attic and he surrendered without any other incidents.