The Perry Township man that created a standoff with the Allen County SWAT Team will not have to serve jail time.
Justin Samons was sentenced to three years of probation after pleading guilty to a charge of inducing panic. Part of his probation means he can't use illegal drugs or alcohol, he can't have contact with his neighbor, he must complete his treatment he's receiving from the VA, and he's been referred to treatment court.
On Valentines Day, a tree maintenance crew doing work outside Samons' Fourth Street home saw him come outside, bang on his neighbor's door making threats, and then fired his rifle. No one was hit from his gunfire.
But the SWAT team was called in as Samons barricaded himself inside his house. After six hours they entered and found Samons with no other problems.