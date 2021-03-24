Man who led authorities on pursuit from Allen County to Auglaize County identified

A man who led multiple departments on a pursuit between two counties has been identified.
Benjamin Travis Wiendenhoeff has been booked into the Auglaize County Jail after he led police on a pursuit Tuesday afternoon. He is currently being held for arraignment in Auglaize County Court.
Before he was booked, Wiendenhoeff was being treated for injuries at an area hospital that he sustained during the pursuit.
The passenger of the vehicle who was arrested on the scene with Wiendenhoeff has been released and is not facing any charges, according to the Allen County Sheriff's Office.
The Allen County Sheriff's Office states that at approximately 12:19 PM Tuesday, deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle on I-75 near mile marker 122. The stop was in connection to a previous report of a stolen white van.
The vehicle, operated by Wiendenhoeff, proceeded to drive off at high speeds. The Allen County Sheriff's Office then activated the pursuit into Auglaize County.
The severity of the pursuit then escalated. According to Auglaize County Sheriff Mike Vorhees, the driver of the stolen vehicle called 911, informing them that he had a firearm.
"He was threatening officers and also threatening the person in the van with him," Vorhees said to Your Hometown Stations on Tuesday. "For public safety, we were concerned for everyone involved, that's why we continued with the pursuit."
The pursuit then ended Tuesday afternoon after marked and unmarked law enforcement vehicles cornered the white van in a field behind General Aluminum in Wapakoneta. Wiendenhoeff and the passenger of the vehicle were then taken into custody at that time.
Two Auglaize County Sheriff Deputies sustained minor injuries during the over-hour-long pursuit. One was transported to a hospital in Lima. That officer has now been released, according to Vorhees.
The Allen County Sheriff's Office, Auglaize County Sheriff's Office, Wapakoneta Police, Cridersville Police, Waynesfield Police, and the Ohio Highway Patrol all responded during the pursuit.
No further information is available at this time, as both the Allen County Sheriff's Office and Auglaize County Sheriff's Office are still investigating.