Manchester files to run for state representative for Allen and part of Auglaize County

A current State Representative is looking to continue her work in Columbus, while serving the residents of a new county.
Susan Manchester filed for the newly drawn 86th State Representative seat which is made up of Allen County and northern and eastern Auglaize County. The Republican has served two terms in Columbus representing part of Auglaize County, as well as Shelby and Mercer counties. She is currently chair of The Families, Aging and Human Services Committee where she created a law to allow foster parent training in Ohio to be more flexible, so people can provide loving homes for foster kids.
“As a state representative I have been fighting hard to protect our conservative values in this state and in my district in particular,” says State Representative Susan Manchester. “I have fought for pro-life values, for your second amendment rights, and for your personal freedom and advocating for personal responsibility. I will continue to do that if I am elected to a third term here in 2022.”
As of Monday afternoon, no one else has filed to run for the 86th State Representative seat.
Media release from Susan Manchester:
STATE REPRESENTATIVE SUSAN MANCHESTER FILES FOR RE-ELECTION
Under new district lines, House District 86 includes Allen County and portions of Auglaize County.
State Representative Susan Manchester (R-Waynesfield) has filed for re-election in the new 86th House District, which covers Allen County and the northern part of Auglaize County.
Manchester, an A-Rated NRA member with a 100% pro-life voting record, said in her third term she will continue her focus on passing conservative public policy that limits government and promotes freedom and personal responsibility.
“It’s a tremendous honor to be trusted by the people of our district to serve, especially in tumultuous times like we’re in,” said Manchester. “Standing up against state government overreach and fighting for individual liberty has made a real difference.”
The bill she supported to limit health orders gave schools, churches, businesses, and everyday Ohioans some needed relief from additional mask and vaccine mandates.
Her votes for bold conservative legislation, including the Heartbeat Bill and Constitutional Carry, led to groundbreaking changes in Ohio law that few expected were possible a short time ago.
“It certainly takes more than cheap talk to get good legislation passed into law,” said Manchester. “It takes dedication to get the job done. But that is my commitment to the voters of Allen and Auglaize County, to continue to put forth the hard work needed to make the changes we deserve.”
Representative Manchester is running for her third term in the Ohio House. She currently serves as the Chair of the House Committee on Families, Aging, and Human Services where she has advanced and championed legislation that protects children and families in our state.