84th District State Representative Susan Manchester working to get some legislation she has helped created passed before the holiday break. Manchester was the keynote speaker for the Allen County Republicans monthly lunch. She talked to us about her bill which would deal with oversight for Children Services, which is currently in the Ohio Senate. Plus, the pro-life, “Born Alive Infant Protection Act” which is in the Ohio House.
“Basically, it would ensure that in any case that there is an abortion, and a child is born as a result of it that child’s life would be protected,” says State Rep. Manchester. “I believe in protecting innocent life at all levels and I think this bill is the step in the right direction in to ensure that all children born in Ohio can have a safe and healthy life.”
Another issue that the members of the Ohio House and Senate will have just a few weeks to decide on is how the Ohio Congressional maps will be drawn, as Ohio loses one seat in Washington with the latest census numbers.
“I know there is still work to be done before the November 30th deadline that is obviously a huge priority for both the House and Senate. I am hopeful that we can reach a consensus soon,” adds Manchester.
By speaking with the Allen County Republicans, she was also talking as a possible future candidate to represent them. With the way the new state representative maps are drawn, if re-elected she would represent Allen and part of Auglaize County. Replacing Bob Cupp who would be term limited out at the end of 2022.