Manufacturers and school officials converge at UNOH Event Center to discuss STEM ecosystems

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Local school officials and manufacturers came together to discuss a statewide initiative of connected STEM learning.
Advances in technology and manufacturing are providing more opportunities for STEM-related careers. To address this need, area educational service centers are coming together to submit an application to create a stem learning ecosystem in northwest Ohio. While there are currently five of these ecosystems in Ohio, none are located in northwest Ohio. This meeting begins the conversation with area industries and schools to see how they can work together to provide a STEM-ready workforce.
"The CHIPS Act, which is why Intel came to Ohio, and now Google is building data centers and Facebook and Amazon are all coming on board, we are seeing a "Tech Hub" in Ohio. And written into the CHIPS Act is that these ecosystems nationwide can get funded out of the CHIPS Act," said Mark Light, The Ohio State University 4-H STEM leader.
The application for the ecosystem will be submitted on September 22nd. If funding is approved, the goal will be to begin building a stem ecosystem among schools and local industries starting in November.