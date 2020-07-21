Manufacturing Camps are moving online because of coronavirus

The coronavirus has caused a lot of summer activities to get cancelled, but an Ohio Senator is still moving forward with his camp to get youngsters interested in manufacturing careers.
Senator Sherrod Brown announced that the Summer Manufacturing Camps will be moving to online this year. In 2019, there were 20 counties that hosted camps, like Allen county, but because of the outbreak only three counties in central and eastern Ohio will be doing the online camps. The camps help gives students and parents a better understanding of American manufacturing and the skills needed to work in these Ohio industries.
“Technology is such now that manufactures of great opportunity for kids,” says Sen. Sherrod Brown. “It gets them interested STEM skills and the future of the economy. Campers learn all kinds of skills. Now we are doing these remote without leaving their living room. Next year we hope to return to the hands-on manufacturing camps.”
In 2019, there were 27 manufacturing camps in 20 different counties. Brown is hoping to increase that number in 2021.