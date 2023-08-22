Marathon Center for the Performing Arts Announces 2023/2024 Spark Series

Press Release from Megan Talbert, Marathon Center for the Performing Arts: Findlay, OH, August 22, 2023 – Marathon Center for the Performing Arts' 2023-2024 Spark Series will begin on Monday, October 16 with Jack and the Beanstalk. Seats are available for the 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. performances. All seats are $7.00 and reservations and payments must be made prior to the day of the performance.
Jack is different from the other kids: every time it rains, he hears beautiful music up in the sky. Then one day the rain stops, and the ensuing drought forces Jack into town to sell his beloved cow, Bessie. Before he gets there, he meets a swindler who sends him instead on a madcap adventure up a magical beanstalk—an adventure that includes six quick-changing actors playing an entire town full of people, a Goose that lays golden eggs, a singing Golden Harp, and one angry Giant!
MCPA offers a variety of school day performances each year, to ensure that area students are introduced to quality age-appropriate arts experiences. These performances are not only fun, but most are aligned with the Ohio Academic Standards to assist throughout multiple subject areas. Many performances also help to address issue-based topics such as human rights, cultural diversity, self-esteem, and overcoming adversity, as well as introducing students to a variety of performing arts disciplines. By adding a Spark Series experience to your academic calendar, you will be inspiring new pathways for achievement both inside and outside of the classroom.
Upcoming productions in the 2023-2024 Spark Series include the following productions: Frosty: A Musical Adventure on December 7, University of Wonder and Imagination on February 2, 2024, and Rosie Revere, Engineer and Friends on February 23, 2024.
Tickets for all Spark Series performances are on sale now. All seats are $7. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact MCPA is located at 200 W. Main Cross St, Findlay. Box Office hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
These programs are made possible in part by state tax dollars allocated by the Ohio Legislature to the Ohio Arts Council (OAC). The OAC is a state agency that funds and supports quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally, and economically.