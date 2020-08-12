Marathon makes donation for sanitizing equipment for Shawnee Township Fire Dept.

Sanitizing has been made easier for the Shawnee Township Fire Department thanks to a donation from Marathon.
The fire department had been looking into a special sprayer for disinfecting their equipment at the start of the pandemic but did not have the money in the budget to purchase it. Marathon Petroleum Company in Lima donated the $4,000 so that the department could make the purchase, and now the sprayer is in their facility.
This will make a big difference for the fire department in keeping their equipment and facilities safe. "It’s also nice because we can use it for cleaning our workout area, our facilities inside the building, it can be used in multiple areas to keep everybody safe and healthy in here, to make sure we’re keeping our health up to protect everybody else," said Shawnee Township Fire Dept. Chief Todd Truesdale.
"The COVID-19 virus is a thing that has affected everyone in some shape or form, and the Shawnee Fire Department should be commended for the work that they’ve done to help keep our community safe," said Eric Sullivan, operations supervisor, Marathon Petroleum Co. "We’re very proud of this donation hopefully can help keep them safe in their day-to-day tasks."
The fire department has had the sprayer on back-order since April due to its high demand.