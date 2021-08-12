Marathon runner raising money for new scholarship for Tri Star students

A Celina husband and wife who have been using Marathons as a way to raise money for non-profits, is trying to get a scholarship program up and running at Tri Star Career Compact.
Rod and Barb Carpenter have started an endowment to create an Eternal Scholarship at the school and will be running in the Grand Lake Half Marathon on Sept. 25th. The scholarships will go to help students that not only show a need but demonstrate good character and the willingness to exhibit hard work.
The vocational center serves Mercer and Auglaize Counties and provides a variety of training opportunities in areas like agriculture, medical, technology, and more. Carpenter says he was inspired by God to get this started, after finishing his last fundraiser.
“A few days after we did the last one, I just woke up and just had this thought in my mind about doing this for kids. Eventually, over the next week or so, we thought about that it became clear that we need to do something for TriStar kids and once we came out here and did the tour with Tim and Brian we came up with this idea of doing scholarships.”
The Carpenters have set a goal of raising $100,000 for the scholarship program, and Rod will be running the Grand Lake Half Marathon on September 25th. Rod will also be running for fallen police officer Kelley “Mitch” Mitchell Richards of Celina.
If you are interested in helping out you can make a check out to the Mercer County Civic Foundation and in the memo line put Tri Star Eternal and send it to
Rod and Barb Carpenter
2315 Eaglebrooke Circle
Celina, OH 45822
PayPal – paypal.me/boston2639
Venmo – www.venmo.com/Rod-Carpenter-4