Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for March 10, 2021.
Hancock County has 15 new cases Wednesday and Paulding County went up 6 cases. Allen, Auglaize, and Hardin counties all have 4 more cases. Putnam, Shelby, and Logan counties have 2 more cases each. Mercer County has 1 more case and Van Wert didn't have any new cases Wednesday.
As for statewide numbers, the Ohio Department of Health did not update the deaths Wednesday, but there are 1,868 new cases. 114 people were admitted to the hospital and 5 patients were placed in the ICU. There are 931,411 people who are presumed recovered from the coronavirus. Governor DeWine says that once the state hits 50 cases per 100,000 residents, he will lift the health orders. As of Wednesday, that number stands at 179.6 per 100 thousand residents.